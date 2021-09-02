PRIZM Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.15 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $22.15 million and $681,951.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001913 BTC.
- NuBits (USNBT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.
- Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.
PRIZM Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “
PRIZM Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.
