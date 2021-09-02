Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 37,090 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.30 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

