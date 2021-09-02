Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider Sells 3,500 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PRI stock opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

