PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.91.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in PPL by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 56,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of PPL by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 379,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,609,000 after buying an additional 146,688 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

