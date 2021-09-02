Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Update

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,849,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 1,564,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,698.6 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Poste Italiane in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PITAF opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Poste Italiane has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $13.64.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

