Polkadot 1-Day Volume Tops $2.54 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.37 or 0.00065432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion and $2.54 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00134479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00156959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.50 or 0.07675103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,381.87 or 0.99831767 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00800315 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.98 or 0.00980446 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

