Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Polaris by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.35. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

