POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $9.57

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.29. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 7 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

