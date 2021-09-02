PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 691 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Wix.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,644,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $224.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.19. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $196.19 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

