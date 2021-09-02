PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,417 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,809,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,770,000 after acquiring an additional 661,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

