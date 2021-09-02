PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $188,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 98.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Snowflake by 52.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $249,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 47.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Shares of SNOW opened at $301.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.93 and a 200-day moving average of $247.69. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion and a PE ratio of -98.70.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,473,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,571 shares of company stock valued at $306,080,221 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

