PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $238,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

