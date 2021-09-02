PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $167,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $174.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.