PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $160,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 557 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $517,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 49.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $279.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

