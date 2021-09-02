PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 21,829 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 594,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,829 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $94,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 99.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $183.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.11. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

