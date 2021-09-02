PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,254 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 585,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $57,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.