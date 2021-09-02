PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,087 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $88,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 118,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $268.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.62 and a fifty-two week high of $268.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.61 and its 200 day moving average is $249.63.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

