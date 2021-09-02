PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,386 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $97,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.68.

