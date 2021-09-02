Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

