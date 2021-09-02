PlotX (PLOT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $194,852.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. PlotX has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $194,852.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00058315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00139802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.93 or 0.00830141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00048427 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

