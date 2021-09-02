PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $5.13

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.02. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 531 shares.

MYPS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

