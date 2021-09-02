Platform Technology Partners Invests $100,000 in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 624.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $472.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

GRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

