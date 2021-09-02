Platform Technology Partners Acquires Shares of 10,489 Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tellurian by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 82,642 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.