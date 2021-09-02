Piper Sandler Weighs in on TotalEnergies SE’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for TotalEnergies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter.

TTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 784.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.34%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

