Piper Sandler Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

SITC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $16.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.58 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $137,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

