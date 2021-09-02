Piper Sandler Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $369.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $464.00 to $369.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.18.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $290.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.80. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,199 shares of company stock worth $113,214,756. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

