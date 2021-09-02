Piper Sandler Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $137.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. PVH has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.56.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. CWM LLC increased its position in PVH by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

