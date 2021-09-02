Pillar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $282,522.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Pillar has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and $282,522.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00129846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.51 or 0.00809680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047548 BTC.

PLR is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

