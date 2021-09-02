Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

NYSE:PHR opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,132,757. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

