Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $914.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

