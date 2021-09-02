Photon Market Capitalization Tops $75,330.94 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Photon has a total market capitalization of $75,330.94 and $217.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,666.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.88 or 0.07592470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.67 or 0.01330235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00367170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00135570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.00607112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.15 or 0.00396960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.00362549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Photon Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 41,276,078,563 coins. The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

