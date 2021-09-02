Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $190.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 77.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,638.07 or 0.99943750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.25 or 0.00934752 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.60 or 0.00480405 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.56 or 0.00363543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065655 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,104,675 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

