Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Down 14.7% in August

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 9,350,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

NYSE PM traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.64. 4,366,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.16. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 37.2% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 114,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 37.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

