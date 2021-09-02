Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Director E Thomas Corcoran Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAHC. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

