PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ISD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 87,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

