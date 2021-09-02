PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 129,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.