PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE GHY opened at $15.92 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.