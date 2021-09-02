Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,156,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

