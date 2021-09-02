Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.