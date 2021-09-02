Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.41. 1,143,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,833. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.