Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$12.30 price target on the stock.

PPTA stock opened at C$6.57 on Monday. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

