Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$12.30 price target on the stock.
PPTA stock opened at C$6.57 on Monday. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
