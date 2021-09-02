Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.

PRDO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 323,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $766.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

