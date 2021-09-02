PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 97.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,542. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.