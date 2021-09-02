Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

PVAC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.80.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. Equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 111.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 323,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

