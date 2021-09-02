Pendle (PENDLE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.62 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $35.93 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00133485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00156305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.91 or 0.07671430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.28 or 1.00184219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.11 or 0.00798298 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

