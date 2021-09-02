Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick Sells 1,489 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $153,173.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,023.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Allen J. Klingsick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Allen J. Klingsick sold 170 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $18,752.70.

PTON stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.78.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after purchasing an additional 769,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.