PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,236,000 after acquiring an additional 118,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 208,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PC Connection by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

