Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PYCR. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.42.

Shares of PYCR opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

