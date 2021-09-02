Paul Bouzanis Sells 70,000 Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

Paul Bouzanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Paul Bouzanis sold 101,907 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.56, for a total value of C$1,789,486.92.

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.56.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

