Patrick F. Coveney Sells 950,000 Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

Shares of LON:GNC traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 139.10 ($1.82). 747,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,846. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.66. The company has a market cap of £732.43 million and a PE ratio of -18.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. Greencore Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNC shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

